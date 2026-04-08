Samay Raina recalls being bullied in Andhra Pradesh school: ‘Mere saath racism hua hai’

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back in the spotlight with his latest special ‘Still Alive’, a 1-hour 21-minute set now streaming on YouTube. While the show delivers his signature humour and sharp comic timing, it also dives into deeply personal experiences, including bullying, identity and recent controversies.

During the set, Samay opened up about a difficult phase from his childhood.(YouTube/Samay Raina)

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During the set, Samay opened up about a difficult phase from his childhood, recalling how he was bullied after moving from Kashmir to Hyderabad. He revealed that he was beaten up on his very first day at school and struggled to fit in.

“I was not able to fit in. There were all Telugu kids. They had their own gangs. I looked different from them. They just bullied me for years in that school. I just did not understand why,” he said.

“Mere saath racism hua hai…” he added, reflecting on the experience. “Log bolte hai kaalo ke saath nahi karna chahiye. Goro ke saath bhi nahi karna chahiye. Racism and discrimination are not about who has darker skin. It is about who is different, who is most unlike you.”

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The comedian further shared that he was bullied for years, with classmates stealing his snacks, tearing his books, and humiliating him in front of others. The experience, he said, left him with little confidence and made going to school a frightening ordeal.

Samay also spoke about feeling embarrassed when his father came to pick him up in a Maruti 800, fearing further ridicule from classmates. “I couldn’t break his heart like that,” he added, recalling how he would ask his father to park away from the school.

(Also Read: Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent row: ‘Be very ashamed’)

Samay Raina addressed ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

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Apart from his personal story, Samay also addressed the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The row erupted after a controversial joke involving fellow creator Ranveer Allahbadia, which triggered backlash and multiple FIRs against the show’s organisers, including Samay. Following the outrage, all episodes of the show were taken down from YouTube.

Samay revealed that the backlash took a significant emotional toll on him. During the episode, he broke down while recalling the incident and admitted to feeling “guilty” as panel members faced intense criticism. “I could not believe it, the scale they took it was insane, disproportionate. Ek chote se joke ke liye itna kaise kar sakte ho yaar,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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