Sambar deer roams around Guwahati street as cars pass by. Video surprises people

Simanta Shekhar, Chairman of Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation, never would have thought about spotting a sambar deer while travelling through the heart of Guwahati at midnight. However, that is what exactly happened and now a video of the incident has left people stunned. Taking to Facebook, he shared a video that shows the wild animal roaming around in a street.

“It’s 2:30 am at midnight and I suddenly witnessed a huge SAMBAR DEER at the heart of the city VIP Road, Borbari, Guwahati,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the deer walking at the side of a road. Within moments, the animal crosses the road to go to the other side. At that point, it comes really close to some of the cars passing by.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 61,000 views and counting. Additionally, it has received more than 1,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Take a look at some of the comments shared by Facebook users:

“Wow, it’s amazing,” wrote a Facebook user. A few others posted “Wow” too to show their reactions. “GPS signal lost, searching for Santa,” joked another. “How can this be possible?” wondered a third. What are your thoughts on the video?