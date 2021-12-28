Samosa made with gulab jamun as filling leaves people irked. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video that shows an individual making a fusion dish with samosa and gulab jamun was posted on Twitter.
The image shows an individual putting a gulab jamum as a samosa filling.(Twitter/@Mirage_gurrl)
Trisha Sengupta

Samosa is an all-time favourite snack of many. The same can also be said for the dessert gulab jamun. However, what happens when someone combines these two classic dishes to create a new fusion one? People are left irked – or at least that is what this post suggests. Shared on Twitter, a video shows someone frying samosas with gulab jamuns as filling.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption “oh no.” They also added two yellow face with a crumpled mouth and a cockeyed expression emojis.

The video opens to show someone holding a piece of gulab jamun. Within moments, they place it inside a flour pastry sheet. They then close the sheet to create the familiar triangular shape of the samosa. The video also shows them frying the pieces and then showing the end result.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 73,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Why? Why? Why whyyyyy??? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy did you think I deserve to see this!!?????” wrote a Twitter user with several loudly crying face emoticons. “Kya mazak hai ye? [What kind of joke is this?]” posted another. “What did I just see,” expressed a third. “Ruined it,” commented a fourth.

A few, however, shared that they would like to try it. Just like this individual who wrote, “Could try.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

