Sania Mirza posts picture with son Izhaan along with a sweet caption

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan often features in her and her family’s Instagram posts. In fact, the little one also has his own personal Instagram page that is managed by his mom. In the latest post that the ace tennis player shared on her own profile, the little one is seen posing for a super adorable picture with his mother. What is even more endearing about the post is that Sania Mirza shared the post with a sweet and heartwarming caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture that Mirza shared showed Izhaan sitting on his mom’s lap and Mirza hugging him. Set in a black and white tone, the picture is absolutely delightful. While sharing the video, she wrote “My whole” and then added a world emoticon.

Take a look at the post of Izhaan Mirza Malik with his mom Sania Mirza:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a day ago. The post has gathered tons of likes. In fact, till now, it has accumulated more than 98,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The cutesttttttt,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are so pretty and cute Izhaan is making this pic even better,” posted another. “What a beautiful picture,” expressed a third. Some also showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post?