Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sania Mirza shows how to react when your best friend tags someone else in a meme
trending

Sania Mirza shows how to react when your best friend tags someone else in a meme

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a video on the meme-related post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Sania Mirza's video received nod of approval from Netizens.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

Do you often tag your best friend in meme posts? Then you may know how you can feel a pang of jealousy when they tag someone else in such hilarious shares. A video relating to that situation, featuring Sania Mirza, has now gone viral. There is a chance that the clip will leave you giggling.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share the video. “Facts,” she wrote while sharing the clip. The video opens to show Sania Mirza looking at her phone. A text appearing on the screen reads, “When your best friend tags someone else in a meme.” The video then shows her answer and it is a line from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song Deewana Hai Dekho sung by Alka Yagnik.

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared about 14 hours ago, has gathered more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Too good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” shared another. “Love this,” expressed a third. “So true,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram sania mirza
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Google asks which ‘mask mood’ you relate to in this funny post

Cockatoos sit in balcony to enjoy sunset at Hamilton Island in Australia. Watch

Baseball fan does something wonderful after catching a ball during game. Watch

Make your Friday 'Fri-YAY' with this old post involving 'astronaut' dog and Nasa
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP