Saree-clad robot receives startup’s loan documents from bank employees in Kochi. Watch

In an interesting turn of events, a Kerala-based start-up did something absolutely out-of-the-box while receiving their loan documents from bank employees. They brought a saree-clad robot to receive the documents. A video of the event was also shared online and has stunned people.

Ananth Rupanagudi, whose Twitter handle says he is a railways bureaucrat, posted the video. “Federal Bank, Kochi branch sanctioned loan to robots manufacturing company. The company personnel brought a robot to receive the loan sanction letter,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the robot wearing a traditional saree. In the video, the robot also addresses everyone present at the venue. “Hi everyone, I am so happy to meet everyone today at Ernakulam press club. I wish you all a very happy Onam in advance,” the robot says and gives a small speech.

Take a look at the video:

Federal Bank, Kochi branch sanctioned loan to robots manufacturing company. The company personnel brought a robot to receive the loan sanction letter. 🙂 #robots #Banks #loans pic.twitter.com/qunks9PbMV — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 7, 2022

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. CEO of ASIMOV Robotics Pvt Ltd, the startup that received the loan, replied to the post. He tweeted a video of the same robot singing a traditional song. “Here she sings the traditional boat song,” he wrote and posted this wonderful video.

Here she sings the traditional boat song. pic.twitter.com/9UfQXXyYMZ — Jayakrishnan T (@JK_ASIMOV) September 8, 2022

Both the videos received various comments from the Twitter users. “Jokes apart, it really is very encouraging that one has to believe in something that he/she is investing money on, and I believe this could be the right approach on selling/marketing an idea to get the funds for. These guys made the concept marketing into product marketing. All the best,” wrote a Twitter user. “Quite innovative,” expressed another. “Interesting,” shared a third.