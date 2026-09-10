SBI assistant manager quits job to start yoga studio, blames mental exhaustion

A woman who quit her job as an assistant manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) to start her own yoga studio says that mental exhaustion and constant pressure led her to take the big step. Snigdha Bose, founder of Tulaa Wellness Studio in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, shared a video explaining the rationale behind the resignation.

“I had a stable job at State Bank of India”

Snigdha Bose quit her SBI job to start her own yoga studio.

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A government job is much coveted for the stability and job security it provides. However, Snigdha chose to give up that job security when she resigned from SBI.

In her Instagram post shared yesterday, she acknowledged that people warned her not to resign from her stable job which paid her a good salary.

“I had a stable job at State Bank of India. A secure career. A decent salary, being an Assistant Manager. The kind of job people often tell you not to leave,” she said.

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Why she quit

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{{^usCountry}} However, she realised that for all the perks this job provided, she still did not feel fulfilled. Instead, she found herself constantly exhausted. Eventually, she decided to quit her job to start her own yoga studio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she realised that for all the perks this job provided, she still did not feel fulfilled. Instead, she found herself constantly exhausted. Eventually, she decided to quit her job to start her own yoga studio. {{/usCountry}}

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“I quit my job at State Bank of India, and now I have my own yoga studio,” she said in her video.

Explaining what led to the decision, Snigdha said: “I felt this extreme pressure, had a headache every day, I used to take painkillers every day, and I did not like that life. I knew I needed to change something inside me, and that is the reason took this massive step for myself.”

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In her Instagram caption, she further explained that she had slowly normalised “Long hours of sitting, constant stress, mental exhaustion, and very little time to actually connect with my own body.”

She realised that she had to change something in order to feel better. Soon, she decided to resign as SBI assistant manager and start her own wellness studio.

However, Snigdha is careful to point out that not everyone needs to quit their job in order to focus on their physical and mental health. “You can still take care of your body while working a demanding job. You can still build strength, mobility, and calm into your everyday life. You can still feel better without completely changing your life,” she said.

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