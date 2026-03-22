Scooter rider crashes into car in Bengaluru, owner’s calm response wins praise: ‘Rare act of kindness’
A scooter rider crashed into a car in Bengaluru, but the owner stayed calm and helped, earning praise online.
A video from Bengaluru showing a minor road accident has gone viral on social media, not because of the crash itself, but due to the car owner’s composed and empathetic response. The clip, shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows a scooter rider crashing into a car after riding on a footpath. Instead of reacting with anger, the car owner is seen stepping forward to help.
(Also read: Bengaluru biker offers petrol to family after scooter runs out of fuel: ‘Humanity is still alive’)
The video has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom noted how rare such reactions have become on busy city roads where tempers often flare quickly.
Caption highlights contrast in behaviour
The account elaborated on the incident in a detailed caption, drawing attention to both the rider’s mistake and the car owner’s response. The caption read: "Driving on the footpath and colliding with a car, yet the car owner remains completely calm this says a lot about character. While many people would immediately lose their temper in such a situation, this car driver handled it with remarkable patience and maturity. Even though the two-wheeler rider was clearly at fault for riding on the footpath and causing the accident, the car owner did not react with anger or aggression. Instead, he chose to stay composed and even offered help to the rider. That level of self-control and empathy is truly admirable and reflects a responsible and thoughtful individual. On the other hand, the behavior of the two-wheeler rider is quite concerning. Riding on the footpath is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not vehicles. By choosing to ride there, the rider put not only his own life at risk but also endangered innocent pedestrians who rely on that space for safety. This kind of impatience and disregard for rules is unfortunately becoming very common on Bengaluru roads."
Watch the clip here:
Social media reactions pour in
The clip has amassed more than 220k views, drawing a wave of reactions online. Users largely praised the car owner’s restraint while also criticising unsafe riding practices.
One user wrote, "Rare act of kindness. This is the kind of patience we need more of on Indian roads." Another said, "Respect to the car owner for staying calm when most people would have lost it instantly." A third commented, "Riding on footpaths has become too common, strict action is needed."
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user noting, "The biker was clearly wrong, but the driver handled it with grace." Another added, "Good to see humanity still exists in such situations." One comment read, "If more people reacted like this, road rage incidents would drop significantly."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More