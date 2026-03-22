Scooter rider crashes into car in Bengaluru, owner’s calm response wins praise: ‘Rare act of kindness’

A video from Bengaluru showing a minor road accident has gone viral on social media, not because of the crash itself, but due to the car owner’s composed and empathetic response. The clip, shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows a scooter rider crashing into a car after riding on a footpath. Instead of reacting with anger, the car owner is seen stepping forward to help. In Bengaluru, a scooter hit a car, but the driver responded calmly and offered help, winning appreciation online. (X/@karnatakaportf)

(Also read: Bengaluru biker offers petrol to family after scooter runs out of fuel: ‘Humanity is still alive’)

The video has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom noted how rare such reactions have become on busy city roads where tempers often flare quickly.

Caption highlights contrast in behaviour The account elaborated on the incident in a detailed caption, drawing attention to both the rider’s mistake and the car owner’s response. The caption read: "Driving on the footpath and colliding with a car, yet the car owner remains completely calm this says a lot about character. While many people would immediately lose their temper in such a situation, this car driver handled it with remarkable patience and maturity. Even though the two-wheeler rider was clearly at fault for riding on the footpath and causing the accident, the car owner did not react with anger or aggression. Instead, he chose to stay composed and even offered help to the rider. That level of self-control and empathy is truly admirable and reflects a responsible and thoughtful individual. On the other hand, the behavior of the two-wheeler rider is quite concerning. Riding on the footpath is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not vehicles. By choosing to ride there, the rider put not only his own life at risk but also endangered innocent pedestrians who rely on that space for safety. This kind of impatience and disregard for rules is unfortunately becoming very common on Bengaluru roads."

Watch the clip here: