Security Guard sings Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale, goes viral. Watch

Music has the ability to transcend cultures and barriers. Not only that, but it can also make a person stop to enjoy the melodic tunes. Today, a viral video that we bring you shows something similar. In the video, you can see a security guard outside the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry singing on a microphone.

Security guard sings Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale.(Twitter/@Deepika)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by Twitter user Deepika. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Why not! None of the offices I've worked in would ever have let their security guards express a side to their personality this way. We'd have talent shows, but never for security or housekeeping staff to participate. Kudos to the person in IMC who signed off on this."

The clip shows a man standing at the gates of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He has a setup of a mic and a speaker too. The man can be heard singing Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale by Suresh Wadkar.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 4,000 times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Earlier, a video of a man sitting on Banaras's ghat, playing Tum Tak on violin, had gone viral. The artist, identified as Yadnesh Raikar shares several clips of himself playing music on the violin. His soulful rendition of Tum Tak was appreciated by many.