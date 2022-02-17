Seven things this dog sister taught her younger pooch sibling. Watch

People can often learn a lot from their elder siblings. Also, there are those big brothers or sisters who love to impart valuable lessons to those younger to them. This video, involving two dogs, shows such a big doggo sis who eagerly taught not just one or two but seven things to her younger pooch brother. There is a chance the video featuring the duo will leave you smiling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows two Golden Retrievers named Gamja and Chip. The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page of the pooches called @gamjamypotato. Later, the video of the duo is shared with the caption “She’s born to be a good sister” on an Instagram page. The video opens to show a text that reads “7 things my first fur born taught my second fur baby. ” The clip then documents all the things that one dog taught another.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also promoted people to share various responses. Many did so by shared heart emoticons.

“We don’t deserve them,” wrote an Instagram user. “My heart literally can't take this level of cuteness,” posted another. “Best furriends,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on ten video?