Shaadi.com collab with OYO? Anupam Mittal pitches for ‘discount code’, Ritesh Agarwal responds

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal reacted to OYO changing its guidelines prohibiting unmarried couples from checking into its hotels in Meerut. Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal shared a post on X suggesting a collab with OYO.(File)

As per the revised policy, all couples will be required to provide valid proof of their relationship during check-in, including for online bookings. OYO stated that its partner hotels now have the discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, taking into account local social norms.

After the news quickly went viral, Mittal joined the debate and shared a post on X tagging OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal. "Ab toh Shaadi.com par ‘OYO’ discount code banta hai. What say, Ritesh Agarwal?" the founder said in a light-hearted post.

Mittal also suggested that they should consider a lottery system in which couples who met on the matrimonial site get a free stay at some of OYO's premium properties.

Take a look at the post here:

Agarwal responded to the post and agreed with Mittal's advice. "Great suggestion Anupam Mittal. Anything that encourages having a jeevansaathi!" he wrote, in what many claimed was a reference to Mittal's company's rival matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com.

X users labelled the interaction, "The unexpected collab of the year".

"It's like they're arranging marriages AND honeymoons now!" said one of them while another added, "You both should start a honeymoon package."

OYO's new rules in Meerut

Civil society groups in Uttar Pradesh have called on OYO to take action against unmarried couples staying together in its partner hotels.

After this, OYO instructed its partner hotels in Meerut to stop allowing unmarried couples to check in, effective immediately. According to sources cited by Moneycontrol.com, the company may extend this directive to additional cities based on local feedback.

"OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups, especially in Meerut, urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from a few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check in at OYO hotels," the company had said.

