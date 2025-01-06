'No romance, this is not OYO': Auto driver's strict warning for passengers goes viral

An autorickshaw driver's strict rules for his passengers were shared on X by a user sparking amusing reactions on social media. In a photo, shared by 23-year-old user anya, a printed board listed the rules for the auto. A photo, clicked by a passenger while sitting in the back of an auto, captured the warning issued by the driver,(X/yawnya)

The photo, clicked by the passenger while sitting in the back of an auto, captured the warning issued by the driver, attached on the back of his seat.

In the message, the driver warned against “romance” in his cab and asked passengers to be respectful. "Warning!! No romance. This is a cab not your private place or OYO so please keep distance and stay calm. Give respect, take respect. Thank you," the warning read.

The post which received thousands of views was similar to a set of rules issues by a cab driver which had sparked a debate on Reddit last year. The driver had asked his passengers to be polite and respectful and refrain from calling him “bhaiya.” “Put your attitude in your pocket. Please don’t show to us because you are not giving more money to us," read one of his rules. The blend of humor and firm boundaries sparked a wave of support for the driver, with many admiring his honesty.

Internet reacts to auto driver's warning

The post quickly gained attention among social media users who praised the driver's straightforward and no-nonsense approach to his passengers. Many of them found the warning funny, with one user commenting, "it's so funny how often this must have happened for the sign to be required."

The user who shared the post also added a light hearted comment that she told him he needn't worry about her breaking the rules.

Others joked about his OYO warning, referring to recent guidelines issued by OYO stating that unmarried couples in Meerut will no longer be allowed to check-in.

"Apparently even OYO has problem with romance," said another user.

