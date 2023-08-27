‘Shabash’: PM Modi impressed by Greek family’s rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a heartwarming video. It features a Greek family singing a song by Mohammed Rafi in perfect harmony. PM Modi expressed his appreciation by exclaiming, “Shabash [well done]!”

PM Modi is enjoying a rendition of Mohammed Rafi's classic melody by a talented Greek family.(X/@narendramodi)

“Konstantinos Kalaitzis loves India, particularly Indian music and culture. This passion is also shared by his family. This small video gives a glimpse of it,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show Kalaitzis and his family singing a rendition of Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re by Mohammed Rafi. PM Modi can also be seen in the video holding a rose and thoroughly enjoying their performance. He expresses his praise with a hearty “shabash!” towards the end of the clip.

Watch Konstantinos Kalaitzis and his family singing Mohammad Rafi’s song:

The video was shared on August 25 on the micro-blogging platform. It has since gone viral, amassing over 2.1 million views and counting. After watching this video, people have been sharing their reactions in the comments section. Many were overwhelmed by the video and praised the family’s beautiful singing, while others simply expressed their admiration through heart emoticons.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“That’s wonderful! It’s great to see such enthusiasm for Indian music and culture crossing borders. Thanks for sharing the video, sir. It’s definitely a delight to witness their love for India!” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Very beautifully and sweetly sung.”

“Embracing the vibrant tapestry of Indian music and culture is a beautiful journey, and it’s heartwarming to see the Kalaitzis family sharing this love together!” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “That is nice,” while a fifth simply wrote, “So beautiful.”

