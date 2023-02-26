Shah Rukh Khan shares pic from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa along with heartfelt note on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa has a special place in the hearts of movie lovers. The sweet movie was released decades ago and since then has turned into the all-time favourite film for many. Every now and then, people also take to social media to share about the film. A few minutes ago the movie’s actor Shah Rukh Khan also shared a heartwarming post along with a picture from the film.

“At that stage… in that age… raw…. Uncontrolled… craft still undefined… surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes you lose the moment… but win everything else… I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!” Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the Instagram post. The film was directed by Kundan Shah where SRK played the role of Sunil, an aspiring musician with an indomitable spirit.

Take a look at the post shared by Shah Rukh Khan:

The post was shared less than half an hour ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 4.3 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“When you said raw and uncontrollable… you meant someone with unstoppable talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Old is gold,” shared another. “That age… this age… still the best!” praised a third. “Sunil is emotion,” commented a fourth.