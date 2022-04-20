Shang-Chi scene same as Bajirao Mastani? Redditor’s post creates buzz

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings from Marvel has turned out to be a hit and since its release it has been making headlines. The film is again creating a buzz but not in a way you would imagine. It started after a post by a Reddit user who shared how a scene in the film seemed copied from 2015 Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Recently found this .... This scene from Shang Chi was exact replica of Bajirao Mastani ??? Thoughts,” they wrote and shared a video. The clip opens to show a split screen that compares the said scenes from the movie side by side.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 1,400 upvotes and counting. The post has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while expressing their reactions.

“Imma grab my popcorn and watch it go controversial,” joked a Reddit user. “This is a blatant copy but yet no one would have issues since it's HW taking from BW,” complained another. “Well well well, how the turntables...,” wrote a third. “I watched this movie in the hall, my friend who is big fan of Ranveer instantly caught this scene. Telling me it is exact copy of Bajirao Mastani,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON