Shashi Tharoor displays his trademark wit in Kerala Soccer League promo with Basil Joseph. Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has stirred excitement for the upcoming Kerala Soccer League with a playful promotional video that has quickly gone viral. Taking to his X account, Tharoor shared a clip featuring himself and Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, where the two engage in a humorous conversation over the phone. Shashi Tharoor featured with Basil Joseph in a Kerala Soccer League promo that went viral.(X/@ShashiTharoor)

In the video, Joseph calls Tharoor and cheekily says, “Hello, sir. Myself Basil. Just checking if you’re ready for the Super League. All set to lose to Calicut? We bagged the cup last time. Just letting you know.”

Tharoor replies with his trademark flair: “Score all you want, Basil. But Thiruvananthapuram doesn’t lose. We simply allow others to bask in the illusion of victory before we reclaim our glory. And besides, this time, Thiruvananthapuram has something extra special.” When Joseph asks what that might be, Tharoor delivers the punchline: “Me, and my sesquipedalian eloquence.”

A mix of English and Malayalam banter

The banter takes a quirky turn when Joseph, in Malayalam, warns Tharoor that only one person in South India is qualified to respond to such grand words and that he will call soon. Tharoor counters in Malayalam with an unusual proverb: “Oh dear, Basil. Haven’t you heard? Don’t you dare to drive a mahout’s hook into the pupil of a rogue tusker.”

To this, Joseph replies, “Tharoor bro.”

Tharoor captioned the video: “A promo for the #KeralaSoccerLeague. Co-starring actor and director Basil Joseph; all in good fun!”

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from internet

The promo has already amassed more than 91,000 views, with reactions pouring in. One user quipped, “We all will need a dictionary with us if Tharoor is going to do the commentary.” Another responded with admiration but a competitive edge, saying, “You rock! But hey, Calicut will win!!”

Many praised the light-heartedness of the clip. “Awesome promo for #KeralaSoccerLeague! Basil Joseph and Shashi Tharoor bring the fun vibes,” a fan remarked, while another said simply, “Loved the promotion.”

Others highlighted Tharoor’s on-screen charm, with one comment reading, “Super Sir. You must try in movies.”