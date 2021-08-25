Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Shashi Tharoor’s pic of smashing coconut sparks meme fest, MP shares his ‘favourite ones’
trending

Shashi Tharoor’s pic of smashing coconut sparks meme fest, MP shares his ‘favourite ones’

Shashi Tharoor took to Facebook to share his ‘favourite’ memes inspired by his pic of smashing coconut.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor shared some of the memes he liked.(@Atheist_Krishna)

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you are aware that there are some creative netizens who can turn anything and everything into hilarious memes. Case in point, a viral image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In the image, Tharoor, decked in traditional attire, is seen smashing a coconut. It didn’t take long for people to use that image to spark a meme fest. In fact, the MP himself shared a collection of some of the hilarious posts shared online.

“There are many of these memes going around using the picture of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. These are some of my favourites,” Tharoor wrote while sharing a few pictures.

Take a look at the post that may leave you giggling:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 48,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. People have shared all sorts of comments while reacting to Shashi Tharoor’s post.

“Appreciate your attitude and great sense of humor towards it,” shared a Facebook user. “You are such a sport. As much as I enjoy your English and opening the dictionary the good old way to learn the meaning of the words....I like the way you take things in the right spirit,” shared another. “That sense of humour, lol,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the meme related post shared by Shashi Tharoor?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook meme shashi tharoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Giant tortoise thought to be vegetarian hunts and eats bird. Watch

Huge crab eats tender coconut, viral video intrigues people

Owl’s reaction on getting a face massage is too sweet to handle

Woman shares video of her husband’s kind gesture. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP