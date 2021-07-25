Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to social media, every now and then, we get glimpses of his rich vocabulary which never fails to create a stir among people. His eloquent posts, at times, also inspire some people to employ their creative juices to write elaborate descriptions of everyday objects and attribute them to the author-politician. This recent share by Tharoor, which he tweeted that he received on WhatsApp, seems like one such creation.

“As received on @WhatsApp. Good for weekend consumption!” Shashi Tharoor wrote and shared an image. The image shows a recipe of the popular street food bhelpuri written in an elaborate way. The recipe starts by explaining one of the main ingredients of the dish, bhel as “Exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest.” The recipe ends with the note “Commonly known as bhel puri. Got this recipe from Dr Shashi Tharoor.”

Take a look at the full post here:

Since being shared, Shashi Tharoor's post has gathered more than 1,800 likes and counting. It has also received tons of amused comments from people.

“Wish to know who is the original writer of the recipe? I Am sure a seasoned chef. But who,” wrote a Twitter user. “I feel for the Bhelpuri,” joked another. “Would take a weekend to just soak in the description,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Shashi Tharoor?