Shashi Tharoor’s tweet after being rescued from a stuck lift in Kerala: ‘Half an hour in lift was not a major problem’

Shashi Tharoor was successfully rescued after being trapped inside a hotel lift in Kerala. Shortly after the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram MP took to social media to share his experience and express his gratitude to the team that safely got him out.

Shashi Tharoor folded his hands and smiled after being rescued from a lift in Kerala. (X/@ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tharoor shared his post while reacting to an ANI tweet about his rescue. “Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor got briefly stuck in the lift of a private hotel while arriving to attend the installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Trivandrum East. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and used a hydraulic spreader to open the lift door, safely rescuing him. Shashi Tharoor later felicitated the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in recognition of their prompt response.”

Also Read: 'Profound cosmological misunderstanding': Shashi Tharoor reacts after X user calls rasgulla 'idli dipped in sugar syrup'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the tweet, Tharoor wrote, “Half an hour in the lift was not a major problem, though it did make me unconscionably late for my next two appointments, one with a Minister calling on me!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the tweet, Tharoor wrote, “Half an hour in the lift was not a major problem, though it did make me unconscionably late for my next two appointments, one with a Minister calling on me!” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added, “But I would wish to add a huge thank-you, and my highest appreciation, for the speed, efficiency and capability of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service, who did a highly commendable job within minutes of receiving our call.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Everyone is okay. The hotel staff came first, but they could not do anything. Then they decided to call the fire force. The fire force arrived within five minutes of being called, and I sincerely thank them,” Tharoor told the media after being rescued.