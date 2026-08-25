‘She is financially tight, yet she bought this’: House help gifts saree to Mumbai woman

Mumbai-based business owner Kirti Choudhary was left moved after her house help, Meera, surprised her with a saree and clothes for her son. Speaking with hindustantimes.com, Choudhary shared how Meera, who arrived in Mumbai four years ago, has become an integral part of her household. Despite being the sole breadwinner for her family, Meera saved up to buy the thoughtful gifts. Deeply touched by the selfless gesture, Choudhary refused to decline the present, choosing instead to honour their profound, family-like bond.

What gift did she get?

Kirti Choudhary with her house help, Meera. (Kirti Choudhary)

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Choudhary recalled, “She gifted me a beautiful saree and a pair of jeans and a shirt for my son.”

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Recounting how she felt at that very moment, the Mumbai woman shared, “Honestly, I was completely surprised because I know that Meera Didi is often financially tight, and even then, she chose to buy something for me and my son. I didn’t want to refuse her gift because I understand the emotions behind it. I can always support her financially in other ways, but I didn’t want to take away the happiness she felt while giving me something with love.”

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{{^usCountry}} She remembered how happy Meera was when her son wore the new clothes. “And when my son wore the clothes she gifted him, her happiness was on another level. Seeing that happiness made the gift even more special for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She remembered how happy Meera was when her son wore the new clothes. “And when my son wore the clothes she gifted him, her happiness was on another level. Seeing that happiness made the gift even more special for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meera, a house help who gifted her employer a saree.

The beautiful exchange between the employer and the employee came to light when Choudhary shared a video on social media of Meera gifting her a beautiful saree.

Why the gift?

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Choudhary told hindustantimes.com, “We had a small puja at home. But for me, the gift was much more than an occasion - it was a reflection of the love and bond we share.”

“She is family”

Choudhary went on to share more about Meera and her journey from a village to Mumbai.

“Meera Didi came to Mumbai from her village for the first time in search of better earning opportunities. She had hardly ever stepped outside her village before, so Mumbai was completely new to her. In fact, her very first job after coming to Mumbai was with me.”

Starting out was far from easy, as language and domestic skills posed significant initial challenges. However, over time, a steady transformation took place through patience, practice, and mutual support.

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“When she first came to me, she didn’t even speak Hindi. She would communicate mostly in Marathi because that was what she was comfortable with. She didn’t know how to mop properly, cook, or even make rotis. Over the last four years, she has learned so many things while working with me, and I have seen her grow and become more confident.”

The business owner revealed that behind Meera's determination lies a heavy set of household responsibilities and personal financial pressures.

“She works with me full-time, but sometimes she takes up small extra jobs because every little bit of additional income helps her family. She has three children - two boys and a girl - and all of them are studying. Her husband is unable to work, and she also takes care of her mother-in-law, who has an eye problem. I am also getting her mother-in-law’s eye operation done in the next couple of days.”

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Reflecting on their bond, Choudhary told hinudustantimes.com, “But honestly, our relationship is no longer just about work. Meera Didi is only a year or two older than me, and over these four years, we have developed a bond that feels much deeper than an employer and house-help relationship.”

“Whenever I go to the office or travel somewhere for even a couple of days, she tells me that the house feels empty without me. And honestly, I feel the same way too.”

Looking ahead, Choudhary wants to offer Meera experiences beyond her daily routine. She hopes an upcoming getaway will offer a much-needed break from endless household chores.

“I am also planning a trip with Meera Didi very soon because I want her to experience something beyond work, responsibilities and daily struggles. I want us to make beautiful memories together.”

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Choudhary expressed that what began as a routine employment arrangement eventually grew into something far more meaningful. Over four years, Meera quietly transformed from a new employee into an irreplaceable member of the household.

“She came to Mumbai looking for a job and a better life, but somewhere along the way, she became a part of my life and my family.”

Meera’s gesture left Kirti Choudhary smiling.

The Mumbai woman continued, “She is not just my house help. She is my family,” adding, “Some relationships are not created by blood. They are created through love, trust, care and the journey you share together. And Meera Didi is one of those beautiful relationships in my life.”

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Also Read: Viral video: Family surprises house help with air cooler. Her reaction is everything

Kirti Choudhary runs her own business, UGNA Makhana. She also conducts dance classes in the society where she lives. She shared, “I am an art and craft artist, and on weekends, I actively do welfare work and teach underprivileged students.”