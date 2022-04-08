Shehnaaz Gill sings and performs Punjabi folk dance giddha with family. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shehnaaz Gill  took to Instagram to share the video that shows her singing and performing Punjabi folk dance giddha with her family.
The image of Shehnaaz Gill is taken from the viral video on Instagram where she is seen singing and performing Punjabi folk dance giddha with family.(Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video to give people a glimpse of her having fun with her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared the clip that showcases her singing and performing Punjabi folk dance giddha. There is a chance that the video posted by her may prompt you to shake a leg too.

While posting the video, Gill just used a few keywords as caption. They are #family, #shehnaazgill, and #boliyan. The video opens to show the actor dressed in a purple salwar suit. She is seen standing in the middle of a circle formed by members of her family, especially elderly women. Throughout the video, the actor and her family members are seen singing and doing giddha while portraying beautiful smiles.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted less than an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than  lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also wrote how her skills left them impressed. Some showcased their reactions through emoticons – the heart and the fire emojis.

“Woowwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Shehnaaz Gill?

Topics
shehnaaz gill instagram
