Shekhar Kapur shares video of little girl singing 'Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi', takes netizens down memory lane

Have you heard the song Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi from the 1983 film Masoom? If not the original one, you might have heard Lata Mangeshkar's rendition or the famous pop band Sanam's remake of the song. Now, a soulful rendition of the song by a little girl is going viral on social media and has caught filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's attention. The filmmaker even shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "How beautiful is she? Remember this song from Masoom?" His tweet has taken netizens down memory lane and might even prompt you to tune in to the song right away.

The video was originally uploaded on YouTube in 2012 by a 7-year-old girl named Elizabeth Ramhlunmawi. It has now gone viral across social media platforms and is bound to hit you right in the feels. The song sung by Anup Ghoshal was filmed on Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja, Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj. It was penned by Gulzar and composed by R.D. Burman.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on October 11, and it has since gathered close to 60,000 views. It has also received over 2,200 likes and several comments.

"Who can forget such an iconic song?? Sea of Emotions at my house from Great grand Mother to Great grandson after watching such a beautiful movie. Alas! Those days will never come again in B'wood with such heart-piercing scripts. Thanks to you for making such beauty," posted an individual. "Beautiful," commented another. "Wow. Reminds me my old days. Whenever I was traveling by bus used to listen this no of times," shared a third. "My favourite song since childhood but it is as new as now. In my heart forever," wrote a fourth.

