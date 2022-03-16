Shelter’s post on volunteer ‘cat cuddlers’ gets overwhelming response

Imagine you walk into a cat shelter as a volunteer and you have only one job – to cuddle with the adorable furry creatures. Sounds like a job you will be willing to take? Well, you are not alone as it turns out several others are eager to grab this opportunity of cuddling the cute kitties. And that is the reason when Cats Protection - Teignbridge and Torbay Branch, a charity, shared a post about volunteer ‘cat cuddlers’, they received a “tremendous response.”

“Wanted - Volunteer Cat Cuddlers. We need volunteer cat cuddlers to help socialise our cats at Foredowne cattery, Kingskerswell, where we rent space. We specifically need volunteers for a Sunday but it would be good to have a few others for holiday relief for other days of the week too. Volunteers do not have to feed the cats or clean litter trays; they just observe and interact with the cats. Toys and treats are provided,” they wrote while sharing a post on March 7.

The share soon captured people’s attention with many sharing different comments. While some called it their “dream job,” a few asked more questions about the position.

A day later, on March 8, the charity again shared a post explaining how they have received lot of responses for the position. “We've had a tremendous response to yesterday’s appeal for cat cuddlers and we're working through all the applications. Thank you to everyone who applied. No other applications are needed at present as it is anticipated that the roles available will be filled from these applicants,” they expressed.

What are your thoughts on the posts? Would you love to volunteer for such a job?

