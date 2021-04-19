‘She’s alive!’: Elderly man’s wholesome reaction after seeing late wife’s animated picture may leave you teary-eyed

Some wholesome videos on the Internet are enough to make one’s heart fill with a warm feeling and also leave them a bit misty-eyed. This clip shared on Reddit is a prefect addition to that treasure trove. The clip shows the precious reaction of an elderly man after taking a look at his late wife’s animated picture.

The clip opens with a shot of the man sitting in an armchair with a laptop. The camera slowly pans to show him taking a look at an animated picture of his late wife Lola. As the recording goes on, the man dives into a pool of nostalgia an says that he still loves her like before. We won’t give away the whole clip, so make sure to grab some tissues and take a look at the video:





Shared some four hours ago, the heartening clip has already garnered 8,300 upvotes and still counting. People couldn’t stop expressing how wholesome the clip was. Many also pointed out that the man’s heart-melting words after seeing the picture was too adorable. Some simply shared that it was the best clip on the Internet today.

“I'm not crying, you're crying!” wrote a Reddit user. “True love is amazing. My grandparents were married for 55 years, and they never failed to put each other first in life. Makes me teary-eyed,” shared another. “The way he said that he is still loving her is so cute. That’s real love,” commented a third.

Did the clip leave you misty-eyed too?

