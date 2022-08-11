Shikhar Dhawan recreates 'bahut jagah hai' video but with a food-related twist

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is not only known for his remarkable performance on the cricket field but also for entertaining his 11.1 million followers on Instagram. Case in point, his latest Instagram reel where he recreated the viral 'bahut jagah hai' bus video with two other people. The video captioned "Arey nahi hai jagah (there's no space)" has tickled the funny bone of the netizens and may have the same effect on you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The now-viral video shows Shikhar Dhawan enjoying his meal on the dining table as two people, one on each side, coax him to have more food despite ample Indian cuisines on his plate. When the man on his right was about to serve him food, he resists by saying, "Are nahi jagah hai (there's no space)." The man then says, "bahut jagah hai" (there is a lot of space) and serves him rice. He again resists by saying the exact phrase, and this time the man on his left serves him curry. What is hilarious to watch is despite his repeated protests, both men continue serving him food. The clip is funny, and you may end up watching it on loop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the funny video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has since garnered more than 3 million views and accumulated over 5.4 lakh likes. The funny video has also prompted people to post various comments.

"Senior players to junior players when team India chose their playing 11: nhi jagah hai. Junior players to senior players: bhot jagah hai," joked an individual. "Gabbar in T20 squad be like: bahut jagah hai. BCCI be like: Nahi jagah hai. Just kidding. Big fan of you, sir," posted another. "After cricket, he will definitely become an actor," commented a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Mumbai Police used the viral bus video to spread awareness about road safety. The video features two elderly men arguing over a bus seat.