Mumbai Police uses viral video of men fighting over bus seat to talk about road safety

Mumbai Police often share photos and videos on their social media handles that create awareness. Case in point, their recent post where they posted a viral video with an interesting caption to put forth a message about road safety. The hilarious video showcases two men arguing over a bus seat.

"There's 'no space' for a third person on a two wheeler!," wrote Mumbai Police on Instagram while sharing the video. The video shows two men arguing over a bus seat. In the video, while one says “bahut jagah hai [there is a lot of space]”, the other counters him with “nahi jagah hai [there's no space].”

Watch the video below:

The video posted tw ago has received over one lakh views. It has also gathered more than 17,500 likes. The post has also encouraged people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Perfect," commented an individual. "Mumbai police always rock," shared an Instagram user with several emoticons. "Jack and rose in Titanic," joked a third. Many have also used laughing emoticons to express their views.