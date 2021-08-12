Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. Watch
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. Watch

Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to share the video showing him singing the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge with Kailash Vijayvargiya.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The is image taken from the video that shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya singing.(Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

A video showcasing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya singing a popular song from the 1975 film Sholay has now gone viral online. The video shows the two veteran leaders singing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge in unison.

The CM took to Twitter to share the video. He wrote the first line of the song in Hindi as caption. He also tagged actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra Deol in his post. The original song, sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, was featured on these two actors.

The video shows the duo holding microphones and singing the song. At one point in the clip, Vijayvargiya also holds Chouhan’s hand and raises it up in the air.

Take a look at the video:

The video has now gathered more than 41,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

What are your thoughts on the video?



