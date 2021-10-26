Shriram Nene shares about the time he and Madhuri Dixit met Apple CEO Tim Cook

Dr Shriram Nene recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself with his wife Madhuri Dixit and Apple CEO Tim Cook. He also posted about the time they met Cook. The post has now prompted people to share various comments. There is a possibility that the share will wow you too.

“Great Leaders lead great companies. Was an honor to meet Tim Cook and get some colourful insights on his journey with @apple some years ago. How it has grown since then,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared about four hours ago, has gathered more than 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. “Nice pic,” wrote an Instagram user. Many also posted smiling emoticons.

The picture was captured when the Apple CEO visited India in 2016 and attended a party at Shah Rukh Khan's house. Dixit, years ago, also shared a Twitter post sharing the same image:

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Shriram Nene?