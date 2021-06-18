Siblings surprise mom by paying off her mortgage, her reaction is priceless. Watch viral video

A heartwarming video of a mom’s reaction on being surprised by her children is making many smile. The clip shows her reaction on knowing that her children have payed off her mortgage. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is the background score.

Shared on @GoodNewsCorres1 Twitter handle, the video may leave you emotional. “WATCH these siblings surprise their mom by paying off her mortgage! Tony Hassan[her son] tells Good News Movement his mom took care of them when she had nothing... now it's time for her,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text appearing on the screen “Your mortgage is paid.” It then goes on to show one of them handing their mom a card and asking her to read it.

Take a look at the rest of the video:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has gathered more than 5,100 views – and counting. It has also received tons of sweet responses from people.

“What a great thing to do. Stuff like this makes this old man get teary. Obviously there a lot of love in this family,” wrote a Twitter user. “I'm not crying, you're crying,” shared another. “Those are some great kids. Mama raised them right. Generosity and love is a beautiful thing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

