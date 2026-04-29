3 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to create ‘meet your younger self’ viral Instagram trend pics

The viral “meet your younger self” trend is taking over Instagram, with users using ChatGPT to create emotional AI-generated portraits featuring their childhood and present-day selves in one frame.

From studio portraits to mirror shots, these 3 ChatGPT prompts help create viral ‘meet your younger self’ pics. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

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(Also read: ChatGPT Images 2.0: Which prompts work best? All about OpenAI’s new model)

The trend is inspired by the idea of meeting your younger self and imagining what that interaction would look like today. Many users have been sharing nostalgic photos that place their younger and older versions side by side in cinematic settings.

One such user, Anju Baby Rose, shared her own version of the trend on Instagram and also posted the exact prompt she used, helping others recreate similar images.

Prompt 1: Studio-style portrait

In the caption of her post, Anju shared this prompt: “Create an ultra-realistic, soft, emotional black-and-white (slightly warm-toned) studio-style photograph using the provided images. On the left, show a younger version of me from my childhood photo, preserving exact facial features, smiling and looking towards the right. On the right, show my present self looking at my younger self with a calm smile. Place a simple table between both versions to symbolise time. Use soft cinematic lighting, a minimal studio background, realistic proportions and high photographic quality. Format: Aspect ratio 4:5.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prompt 2: Outdoor childhood reunion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prompt 2: Outdoor childhood reunion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Users can also try a more natural setting with this prompt: “Create an ultra-realistic image of me meeting my younger self in a peaceful park during sunset. My childhood version should be sitting on a bench holding a toy and smiling, while my present self sits beside them having a warm conversation. Keep both facial features accurate based on the uploaded photos. Use warm lighting, realistic emotions, soft background blur and cinematic quality.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Users can also try a more natural setting with this prompt: “Create an ultra-realistic image of me meeting my younger self in a peaceful park during sunset. My childhood version should be sitting on a bench holding a toy and smiling, while my present self sits beside them having a warm conversation. Keep both facial features accurate based on the uploaded photos. Use warm lighting, realistic emotions, soft background blur and cinematic quality.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ChatGPT Holi photo trend: 10 prompts to turn your selfies into Bollywood-style posters)

Prompt 3: Mirror reflection concept

Another variation that users are trying involves mirrors. The prompt reads: “Create a realistic portrait of my present self standing in front of a large mirror, but instead of my current reflection, show my younger self from my childhood photo smiling back at me. Maintain accurate facial details, realistic lighting, emotional expressions and a cinematic atmosphere. Make the image look like a professional photograph.”

Why users are loving the trend

The trend has struck a chord online because it feels deeply personal and nostalgic. Instead of simply combining old and new photos, these prompts help users create emotional visuals that reflect growth, memories and the passage of time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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