Singha heir accuses older brother Sunit Scott of sexual assault: 'People don’t know the truth'

A member of one of Thailand’s most powerful business families has accused his elder brother of sexually assaulting him over a decade. Siranudh “Psi” Scott, a fourth-generation member of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of the Singha beer brand, posted a tearful Facebook video opening up about the trauma on May 9.

Siranudh Scott accused his elder brother of sexual assault in an emotional video.

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The 29-year-old alleged that his elder brother, Sunit "Pi" Scott, abused him for more than a decade. The abuse started when Siranudh was 12 and continued till he was 24.

These allegations come amid a bitter inheritance dispute in the family. According to a report in The Bangkok Post, Siranudh's mother has sued him over assets left to him by his late grandfather, Chamnong Bhirombhakdi, the former chairman of the Singha Group.

(Also read: Thai business tycoon offers $900 reward for slapping son's mistress: 'You must slap her at least 10 times')

‘Don’t call me Singha heir’

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{{^usCountry}} In his video, Siranudh said he no longer wanted to be associated with the Singha name. “I don’t want anyone to call me a Singha heir. People don’t know the truth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his video, Siranudh said he no longer wanted to be associated with the Singha name. “I don’t want anyone to call me a Singha heir. People don’t know the truth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 29-year-old activist claimed that he was abused by his brother Sunit as a child, according to a report in Mothership. He also claimed that his family was aware of the abuse, because his brother Sunit Scott admitted it, and his family members heard the recorded confession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 29-year-old activist claimed that he was abused by his brother Sunit as a child, according to a report in Mothership. He also claimed that his family was aware of the abuse, because his brother Sunit Scott admitted it, and his family members heard the recorded confession. {{/usCountry}}

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“Everyone in my family knows because they heard the tape where he admitted it,” said Siranudh, adding that no family member helped or supported him.

“I don’t know what to do. I know I cannot live like this. I cannot stay with a family or a clan that does not value my humanity or understand my pain,” he claimed.

Sued by mother

In the emotional video, the Thai heir also spoke about the lawsuit his mother has filed against him. He claimed that his mother called him ‘ungrateful’ for speaking out about the abuse.

“This year, my mother filed a lawsuit against me to claim property my grandfather gave me,” he said. “She calls me an ungrateful child because I spoke out about what my caregiver did.

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“When I asked senior members in the family for help, they told me to apologise to my mother,” said Siranudh, who is also known as ‘Merman’ for his swimming talent and interest in marine life conservation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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