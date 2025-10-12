Thai business tycoon offers $900 reward for slapping son's mistress: 'You must slap her at least 10 times'

A Thai business tycoon is offering a 30,000 baht (approximately ₹81,000) reward to anyone who slaps his married son’s mistress, who had previously dated another young family member. Arnon Rodthong is the owner of the largest durian orchard and warehouse in Thailand's Chumphon province.(Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Arnon Rodthong, the 65-year-old owner of the largest durian orchard and warehouse in Thailand's Chumphon province, shared a Facebook post seeking justice for his daughter-in-law.

“To anyone in Lang Suan district, I will pay 30,000 baht to anyone who slaps my son's mistress. You must slap her at least 10 times. Once the job is done, come to me for payment. I'm even willing to cover any police fines incurred from slapping her. The reward is valid until Chai ends his relationship with her. I made this post to protect my innocent daughter-in-law, seek justice for her, and urge my son to end the affair,” he wrote.

Rodthong's son, Chai, had been married for years and had a child with his wife. He allegedly abandoned them for the woman named On, who previously dated a young male relative, either Rodthong's grandson or nephew.

According to SCMP, she initially joined the family's durian company as an accountant. Not long after, she started dating Rodthong’s grandson and began “climbing the ladder” before ultimately setting her sights on Chai.

Later, Rodthong's son reportedly neglected his responsibilities and allegedly threatened his wife with a gun, demanding that she leave voluntarily.

In Thailand, a simple assault, such as punching, slapping, or kicking, can carry penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Rodthong stated that if his Facebook post was deemed to violate any laws, he was prepared to accept the legal consequences to fight for his family.

Separately, in an interview with a local media outlet, the 65-year-old even placed a stack of 1 million baht in cash on the table to show that his reward was not empty.

Why did the business tycoon delete his post?

On social media, users jokingly expressed interest in taking up the offer, with one commenting, "Let me pull up there, easy money. However, after his post triggered a controversy, the business tycoon deleted it, citing concerns over promoting violence.

“Many people I respect have urged me not to use violence to resolve this matter or set a bad example for the public, so I’ve decided to cancel it,” he explained. He instead announced that he was cutting ties with his son and would confiscate all the assets he had placed under his name.

“My lawyer will reclaim those assets and transfer them to Chai’s daughter, my granddaughter. I forgive him and let him go,” he stated.