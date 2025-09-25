Thai beauty queen stripped of title over X-rated video. Her clarification

A Thai beauty queen was stripped of her title just a day after being crowned as organisers discovered her explicit videos circulating online. Suphannee Noinonthong, 27, was stripped of her title a day after being crowned.

Suphannee Noinonthong was crowned Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 on September 20, New Strait Times reported. She would have gone on to compete in the national Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition, but for the X-rated content that was discovered soon after her win.

Suphannee – also known as “Baby” – was seen using a sex toy and smoking an e-cigarette in the explicit footage. She wore sheer pink lingerie in the footage, which also showed her dancing. Her OnlyFans page is reportedly still up.

Stripped of crown

Miss Grand Thailand pageant committee stripped Suphannee of her title on September 21, saying her activities did not align with the competition’s spirit.

“The incumbent Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 was found to have engaged in certain activities that do not align with the spirit and principles contestants are required to uphold. Therefore, it is necessary to terminate her position,” the pageant committee said in a statement.

Suphannee Noinonthong’s response

Suphannee admitted to creating explicit content. She said she did it to support herself and her bed-ridden mother, who has since passed away.

In a post shared on Facebook, she wrote: “I would like to apologize to my family, contest manager, contest team, contestants, friends and all those who have supported me.

“This incident is a valuable lesson that will make me aware of the responsibility in every action and will focus on improving myself so that such incidents do not happen again.”

Possible jail sentence

According to a VN Express report, the former beauty queen and the provincial director of Miss Grand Thailand in Prachuap Khiri Khan appeared on a television programme on Sunday. Suphannee pleaded for a chance to retain her crown during the programme.

A lawyer, also appearing during the segment, informed Suphannee that she could face up to three years in prison.

She looked visibly shocked by this revelation and said, “I don’t want to go to jail”.