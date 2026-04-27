Six young children seen riding a scooter in Bengaluru, internet says ‘arrest parents’

Pictures of six young children riding a single scooter through a busy Bengaluru road have sparked outrage and concern on social media, with many users demanding strict action against their parents.

An X user came across the alarming sight of six children on a single scooter

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The photographs were shared on X on Saturday morning by a user named Shreyas, who said he spotted the alarming scene while commuting to work. The images showed six underage children crammed onto one scooter, with none of them wearing helmets.

The scooter appeared to be driven by a young boy, while five other children sat behind him in a dangerously overcrowded manner.

“This happened today 26/04/2026 morning at 10:45 am. Those kids illegally riding scooter No. KA05JZ9065 on location (Padarayanapura Main Road near Goripalya opposite of Total Engineer Auto Gas ) New Bridge,” Shreyas posted on X, sharing two photographs of the children on the scooter.

The X user tagged Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police in his post, asking them to take action against the parents.

Internet says ‘punish the parents’

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{{^usCountry}} The pictures quickly went viral online, with many social media users expressing shock over the apparent negligence and the risks involved. Several users pointed out that the children were riding on a busy public road without helmets, while others demanded strict punishment for the guardians involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures quickly went viral online, with many social media users expressing shock over the apparent negligence and the risks involved. Several users pointed out that the children were riding on a busy public road without helmets, while others demanded strict punishment for the guardians involved. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “What the hell is this. Their parents should be in jail minimum for a week,” wrote X user Rajesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What the hell is this. Their parents should be in jail minimum for a week,” wrote X user Rajesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Underage riding is a serious violation and puts lives at risk. Authorities should take strict action,” the Hetch Foundation added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Underage riding is a serious violation and puts lives at risk. Authorities should take strict action,” the Hetch Foundation added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Arrest the parents and keep in jail for a week then everything will become set right.... Parents are the root cause, they want their child to behave beyond their age limits and this is the result of such thinking,” a user named Shiva Kumar said. IPS officer calls for strict action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Arrest the parents and keep in jail for a week then everything will become set right.... Parents are the root cause, they want their child to behave beyond their age limits and this is the result of such thinking,” a user named Shiva Kumar said. IPS officer calls for strict action {{/usCountry}}

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Former IPS & Commissioner of Police, Bangalore, Bhaskar Rao also joined the conversation. Rao called for strict action to be taken against the parents of the children.

“Dear Bengaluru Police, please take the strictest action both under MV Act and BNS against the owners or parents of these children in public interest to send a message to all,” he posted on X.

(Also read: Kids take SUV for a dangerous joyride in busy lane, pedestrians and bikers jump to safety)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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