Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many
trending

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

The picture included in the share shows Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII along with the young future Queen of England, Elizabeth I.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The image shows the quirky Anne Boleyn themed cake.(Twitter@KingsleyEdmund)

Remember the quirky Lion King-themed birthday cake requested by a three-year-old? Now, another cake for a six-year-old has grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on Twitter by the girl’s father Edmund Kingsley, the odd cake is based on a historical theme. It portrays the execution of Anne Boleyn, wife of Henry VIII. If you’re already surprised, wait till you see the cake.

“Tomorrow we’ll have a six year old, and like so many girls her age she insisted on a cake depicting the future Queen Elizabeth I witnessing the execution of Anne Boleyn by Henry VIII,” read the caption. The picture included in the share shows Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII along with the young future Queen of England, Elizabeth I.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 30, the post has garnered over 22,000 likes and tons of comments. While many were surprised to see such a theme for a six-year-old’s birthday party, others shared their collection of out of the box themed-cakes for birthdays of kids. Some pointed out that the cake was an indication of the child’s interest in history.

What are your thoughts on this cake?

Read more | Three-year-old’s Lion King-themed birthday cake leaves tweeple in splits

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
birthday cake odd news
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP