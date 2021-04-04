Sleepy baby koala cuddles with mama in adorable clip. 'Aww's guaranteed

IND USA
The image shows the baby koala and its mother,(Twitter/@susantananda3)
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Koalas are one of those animals that can easily make one smile. One such video featuring an adorable duo of this cute and cuddly species has now received much love from netizens. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video is an instant mood-lifter.

The clip starts with a shot of the mama koala clutching her baby on her lap. As the video goes on and the baby koala snuggles in its mother’s lap, the mom also pulls the baby closer and prepares to take a nap. “Easter is symbol of hope, renewal, and new life,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 4, the clip has garnered over 4,800 views. People found the koala duo to be extremely adorable. Many shared heart emojis for the sweet clip.


What are your thoughts on this cute video?

