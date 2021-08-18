Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

People often come up with different games to pass time to keep themselves entertained and avoid boredom. Turns out, this habit is not restricted to just humans and cats do the same thing too – or at least that is what this sweet video suggests. Shared on Reddit, this is a clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. It may also prompt you to praise the intelligent kitty.

“My sister’s cat Stanley invented a game he likes to play by himself,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show a black coloured cat standing on a mat. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows:

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 5,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated various love-filled comments from people.

“What a smart kitty!” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “She’s always talking about what a genius he is!”. Another Redditor, while praising the video, wrote, “That's actually kind of amazing.”

“What a brilliant, cute cat!” shared a third. “Smart cat knows how to keep himself entertained,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

