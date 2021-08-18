Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video
trending

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

The video shows a cat named Stanley.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The image shows the cat playing the game it 'invented.'(Reddit/@PortobelloRoad)

People often come up with different games to pass time to keep themselves entertained and avoid boredom. Turns out, this habit is not restricted to just humans and cats do the same thing too – or at least that is what this sweet video suggests. Shared on Reddit, this is a clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. It may also prompt you to praise the intelligent kitty.

“My sister’s cat Stanley invented a game he likes to play by himself,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show a black coloured cat standing on a mat. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows:

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 5,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated various love-filled comments from people.

“What a smart kitty!” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “She’s always talking about what a genius he is!”. Another Redditor, while praising the video, wrote, “That's actually kind of amazing.”

“What a brilliant, cute cat!” shared a third. “Smart cat knows how to keep himself entertained,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit

Related Stories

trending

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:23 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP