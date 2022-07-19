Smriti Irani's latest share explains why one should learn to speak last. Watch

If you follow Union Minister Smriti Irani on Instagram, you might be aware of the kind of posts she shares on the platform. From funny to motivational, her shares are varied. Her latest Instagram post explains why one should always speak last. The motivational video has impressed netizens and may make you nod your head in agreement.

"This #monday Simon says…," wrote Union Minister Smriti Irani while sharing the video on Monday on her Instagram page. The clip shows motivational speaker Simon Sinek explaining why one should always learn to speak last.

Take a look at the video that Smriti Irani shared:

The video was posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 65,400 views and has received nearly 7,000 likes. The share has also received tons of comments, with many using emoticons to express their thoughts.

"This is correct!" commented actor Sikandar Kher. "100% agree," posted film producer Rakesh Roshan. "Let's all try this and see how things change!" suggested actor Suzanne Bernert. "I love this," posted an individual. "Well said," wrote another with various emoticons. "Words to learn and live by," shared a third. "Such an inspiring person," expressed a fourth.

Simon Sinek is a British-American author and motivational speaker whose Instagram page is full of inspirational texts and videos. Sinek has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

