Smriti Irani shares selfie along with an inspirational caption. Seen it yet?

Smriti Irani is an active user of Instagram. She often takes to the platform to share varied kinds of posts. From witty to inspirational, her shares often leave people in awe. Case in point, her latest post where she shared a selfie along with a motivational caption. There is a possibility that her post will wow you.

“Look at the mirror … that’s your competition,” she wrote while sharing the selfie. She also added the hashtag #reflections in her post. The image shows her taking a selfie in front of a mirror.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The union minister's post also received a like and a comment from actor Sonu Sood. The share also accumulated varied comments.

“Once an artist, always an artist,” Sood wrote. “Wow, pretty," posted another Instagram user. “Such a powerful image,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?