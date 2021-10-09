Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shares selfie along with an inspirational caption. Seen it yet?
trending

Smriti Irani shares selfie along with an inspirational caption. Seen it yet?

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share the selfie along with the motivational caption.
Smriti Irani's selfie on Instagram prompted people to share varied comments.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani's selfie on Instagram prompted people to share varied comments.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Smriti Irani is an active user of Instagram. She often takes to the platform to share varied kinds of posts. From witty to inspirational, her shares often leave people in awe. Case in point, her latest post where she shared a selfie along with a motivational caption. There is a possibility that her post will wow you.

“Look at the mirror … that’s your competition,” she wrote while sharing the selfie. She also added the hashtag #reflections in her post. The image shows her taking a selfie in front of a mirror.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

+

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The union minister's post also received a like and a comment from actor Sonu Sood. The share also accumulated varied comments.

“Once an artist, always an artist,” Sood wrote. “Wow, pretty," posted another Instagram user. “Such a powerful image,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram smriti irani
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out