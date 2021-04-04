Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shares selfie with this interesting caption. Seen it yet?
Smriti Irani shares selfie with this interesting caption. Seen it yet?

While commenting on Smriti Irani's Instagram post, a user of the platform shared “That is so true."
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share the selfie along with an interesting caption.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union Minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share witty or inspirational posts. From making one giggle to leaving them with thoughts, her shares often evoke different reactions. Case in point, her latest share that she posted with the hashtag #sundaysermon.

“Socha samajh kar zindagi bata karo sahab .. ye screenshot ka zamana hai ... #sundaysermon [Be careful about what you share, this is the era of screenshots],” she wrote. Alongside, she also shared a selfie.

Take a look:

Since being shared over three hours ago, the post has gathered more than 44,000 likes, including one from actor Sonu Sood. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some expressed how much they like the post, others commented that they adore her selfie.

“How pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is so true,” shared another. “You’re so beautiful,” expressed a third.

Many also shared heart or fire emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s post?

