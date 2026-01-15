Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl flags rise in hotel guests ordering food via delivery apps: 'Time for introspection’

In his post, Bahl wrote, "Everyone is ordering food in hotels from food delivery apps. Time for introspection for hotels".

Taking to X, Bahl shared an image that showed a person walking down a hotel corridor carrying a paper bag of food, seemingly from a delivery service. The image struck a chord with many online users who said it reflected a common experience while staying in hotels.

A post by Snapdeal co founder Kunal Bahl has reignited a long running discussion around hotel dining and the growing preference for food delivery apps among travellers.

The post quickly gained traction, crossing more than 3 lakh views and drawing a wide range of reactions from users who shared their own hotel dining experiences.

Why travellers prefer ordering in Several users pointed to dissatisfaction with hotel food quality as a key reason behind the trend. One user commented, "Hotel rooms are good, I but there food is always bad. Even the top hotels". Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "all hotels have the worst restaurant".

Others spoke about convenience and family preferences. One user wrote, "We did this once this time for the very first time! Didn't know we could do this! Daughter wanted pizza desperately so tried".

Cost and value also emerged as recurring themes. A user said, "People bring outside food because the food inside is expensive and not worth the quality". Many felt that delivery apps offered better variety at more reasonable prices compared to in house hotel restaurants.

Some users noted that hotels are increasingly trying to curb outside food deliveries. One comment read, "Soon, hotels will prohibit getting food from outside..". Another added, "True. Majority of 5 stars already don’t allow outside food".

There were also observations about how guests are adapting to such restrictions. A user wrote, "There are some hotels that have a board No Swiggy Zomato allowed. People have found a work around for that too collect it from the door. It's not just about cost but also about variety".

Another user pointed out, "After introspection, few hotels decided not to allow entry to the food delivery person".