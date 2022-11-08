Snoop Dogg learns to sign his name in Japanese, impresses netizens. Watch

A recent video of Snoop Dogg shows him meeting and greeting fans. As he is signing a notebook for someone, he asks a man to teach him how to write his name in Japanese. Snoop Dogg hands him paper and a pen, and the man shows him how to spell his name in Japanese. Once he sees it, the rapper tries to copy the characters and sign his name on the book. In the short clip, he can be seen copying each character carefully. Finally, when he writes it, he hands the man his book and politely shakes his hand. The video's caption read, "Snoop Dogg learning to write his name in Japanese at a book signing." This video was shared by Reddit user @mindyour.

Take a look at the video of Snoop Dog trying to write his name in Japanese here:

Since this video was shared, it has gained 23,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "I'm currently learning Japanese, and this is so awesome lol. This is written in Katakana, basically used for the transcription of foreign words." Another person said, "I imagine he has done so many signing events that something novel to change it up makes it more fun, and who wouldn't enjoy learning their signature in another language." A third person wrote, "He was so happy and proud of himself for writing that. Cute and wholesome. Plus, that hairstyle is awesome."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON