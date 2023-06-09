Snow in Jodhpur? These AI-generated pics will stun you

When you think of Jodhpur, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the forts, the hot winds, the deserts, or the famous blue houses? While any of these could be your initial thoughts, seeing a snow-covered Jodhpur surely isn't one of them. However, recently, Jodhpur was seen covered in 'snow,' all thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

Also Read: US woman marries chatbot she created using AI

AI generated pictures of snow in Jodhpur.(Reddit/@ezio98475)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jodhpur covered with snow (Created by Bing AI)” wrote Redditor @ezio98475. In the photos they shared, you can see the blue houses and forts of Jodhpur covered in snow.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared it has raked up over 1300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "Going to Jodhpur for college in a month and what I wouldn't give to have this weather over there." A second added, "That's some fantastic pictures." "It looks so real that at first, I thought it was true," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "It's giving when winter finally came to King's Landing."