Snowboarder jumps into action to save life of skier stuck in tree well. Watch

Skiing is a popular activity that many people find fascinating. Although, at times, it can prove to be risky too. And recently, a video showing just that has taken over social media by storm. The video shows a snowboarder skiing on Mount Baker in the US. As he is skiing, he comes across a fellow snowboarder buried in a tree well. Within a few seconds, he jumps into action to save his life. For the unversed, a tree well is the area around the tree where less snow is accumulated. A danger exists for persons who fall into the void or region of loose snow created below the tree.

Snowboarder saves life of a man stuck in a tree well.(YouTube/@Francis Zuber )

Francis Zuber shared the video on YouTube, showing the rescue operation. "Tree well rescue in the Mt. Baker side country. I was skiing a zone with a partner when I passed by a snowboarder upside down and buried in a tree well. I only caught a glimpse of his board, but it was enough to get my attention. The boarder was with a group of three other riders, all very experienced and carrying beacons, shovels, probes, and walkies."

The video shows Zuber skiing on Mount Baker. As soon as he comes across the person who was in need, Zuber jumps into action to save him. He constantly asks him if he is okay or not.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared on March 27. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lakh times and has close to 10,000 likes. Many have left comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual in the comments section claimed, "The guy in the tree well is my ski buddy's uncle. Has 30 years of boarding experience up at Baker, knows his shit but got unlucky. Tried to shoot those narrow trees hoping for an opening below but wound up taking a tumble in the wrong place. My friend was telling me that he was in there for about 5 minutes before this man saved his life. It is a miracle and an excellent example of the dangers of deep snow immersion and tree wells. Even if you know the mountain, are skiing with friends, and are an expert rider, the mountain does not care and can humble you quickly."

A second person added, "Dude, you are an actual hero. There is a 100% chance he would have died without your help." "What an incredible, life-saving rescue that shows a true hero in action. Thank you for sharing," added a third.

