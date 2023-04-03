Twitter user named Tom Holland asks Indian fans to not tag him in Hollywood actor's pics from NMACC: Please make it stop

It was a case of mistaken identity on Saturday as author Tom Holland found his mentions on Twitter filled with Indian fans sharing photos and tagging him for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala. The actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel universe, arrived in Mumbai on Friday with his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya to attend the grand opening weekend of NMACC. The actor Tom is not verified on Twitter but the author Tom is, and he grew tired of Indian fans thinking he was the actor. (Also read: Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted at airport as they leave India post NMACC gala. See pics) An author named Tom Holland was tagged as the Hollywood actor on Twitter.

Sharing a photograph of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani posing with Tom and Zendaya from a fan account, the author wrote, "Please make it stop." One Twitter user wrote to him, "I am wheezing as I type this, but sincere apologies on behalf of my fellow countrymen, Mr Holland." The author replied, "It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!"

Composer Vishal Dadlani also tweeted, "Pretty sure you guys discussed Stonehenge and that SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) has insights on it, that you heard here first! You have my sympathy, ‘Spidey’! Love to ‘Jhendya (Zendaya)’. (laughing face emojis). Reactions to Tom's appeal to Indian fans were full of jokes and puns about the Spider-Man films and Roman history, as the author has written several award-winning books on it.

Later, as another tweet announced that Tom and Zendaya had left the country on Monday, the author hilariously tweeted, "Phew," as the attention would hopefully slip away from him after this.

While the Marvel star is on social media, he has been on an indefinite break from Twitter. Last August, he had shared a video and said, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state.”

The actor has 66.9 million followers on Instagram and 7.2 million on Twitter. He is more active on Instagram and posted his photos from the NMACC event the day after.

