IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Rare snowy owl spotting: Bird seen in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890
"Snowy Owl was the center of attention today in Central Park and ready to play ball," reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post.(Twitter/@mitzgami)
"Snowy Owl was the center of attention today in Central Park and ready to play ball," reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post.(Twitter/@mitzgami)
trending

Rare snowy owl spotting: Bird seen in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890

The Twitter account for Manhattan Bird Alert shared a video of this unique sighting on the micro-blogging platform.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Good news alert: Bird watchers in New York are rejoicing over the unusual sighting of a snowy owl at the Central Park. This is the first time the bird has visited the Park in over a century. Many couldn't wait to see this special phenomenon unfold in front of their eyes and tried to visit the feathery fellow, respectably. If you're a bird enthusiast who also wishes to witness this instance but cannot go to the location, worry not. Manhattan Bird Alert has just the solution for you.

Manhattan Bird Alert's Twitter account, a page dedicated to rare-bird alerts for Central Park and all of Manhattan, shared this video on January 27. The just a little over thirty-second-long recording shows the snowy owl chilling with some crows.

If seeing that clip left you wanting more, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has accumulated over 82,000 views. The tweet in itself has more than 2,200 likes and has also gathered many appreciative comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, "Great video".

Another individual wrote, "This guy... just chilling". "This, on the day of HBO announcing a possible Harry Potter TV series, is an especially good sign," read one comment under the share.

Others took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the snowy owl they had captured. Check some of them out here:

The American Birding Association also shared a code of ethics on how to behave around the birdie so that it doesn't get stressed.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post new york central park
app
Close
e-paper
"Snowy Owl was the center of attention today in Central Park and ready to play ball," reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post.(Twitter/@mitzgami)
"Snowy Owl was the center of attention today in Central Park and ready to play ball," reads a bit of the text shared alongside the post.(Twitter/@mitzgami)
trending

Snowy owl spotted in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The Twitter account for Manhattan Bird Alert shared a video of this unique sighting on the micro-blogging platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chemistry Laureate Tomas Lindahl.(Instagram/@nobelprize_org)
The image shows Chemistry Laureate Tomas Lindahl.(Instagram/@nobelprize_org)
trending

Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:21 PM IST
“Some people enjoy challenging subjects. I'm glad that he found his passion for chemistry,” read one comment under this Instagram post by the Nobel Prize Organization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to trick death and improve their luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to trick death and improve their luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)
trending

Thais stage mock funerals in hopes of restoring fortunes and getting fresh start

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The Wat Bangna Nai temple in the Thai capital draws more than 100 people a day who choose to perform the ceremony in the hope it can improve their fortunes or give them a fresh start.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teacher-turned-farmer also stated that terrace farming is also profitable for commercial purposes as it needs less space due to vertical farming techniques and 90 per cent of vegetables grown using in this kind of farming is a success.(Twitter/@ANI)
The teacher-turned-farmer also stated that terrace farming is also profitable for commercial purposes as it needs less space due to vertical farming techniques and 90 per cent of vegetables grown using in this kind of farming is a success.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Gujarat: Teacher turns agriculturist with terrace farming, promotes its benefits

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Deepak Nakum, a teacher-turned-farmer, hailing from Rajkot has now taken up this as a mission and has also been convincing others to take up terrace farming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll.(Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll.(Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
trending

Bernie Sanders meme-inspired crocheted doll raises $40,000 for charity

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:32 AM IST
After photographs began circulating on social media of Sanders wearing a parka and a pair of mittens at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, Tobey King sprang into action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging platform named Danny Deraney.(Twitter/@DannyDeraney)
The video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging platform named Danny Deraney.(Twitter/@DannyDeraney)
trending

Video of dog ‘practices’ faces in the mirror leaves people chucking hard

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:54 AM IST
“This dog is practicing faces in the mirror and I am dead,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Facebook/@Stephanie Brown)
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Facebook/@Stephanie Brown)
trending

Boy befriends a baby deer while playing outside. Their adorable pic wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:25 AM IST
“How cute is this!” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat playing peekaboo with a human.(Reddit/@i_like_trains72)
The image shows the cat playing peekaboo with a human.(Reddit/@i_like_trains72)
trending

Watch: Cat gets startled while playing peekaboo with human. 'Cute,' say people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:13 AM IST
“Cat around the corner is startled,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This eastern bongo calf was born at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Florida.(Instagram/@jacksonvillezoo)
This eastern bongo calf was born at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Florida.(Instagram/@jacksonvillezoo)
trending

Zoo in Florida welcomes two endangered eastern bongo calves

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Visitors to the Jacksonville zoo can see the calves and their parents in their exhibit along the Africa loop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tweet has now prompted people to share hilarious replies.(Twitter/@Aineed2shutup)
The tweet has now prompted people to share hilarious replies.(Twitter/@Aineed2shutup)
trending

‘Cute in embarrassing way’: Woman’s post on mom calling her boss amuses people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The post prompted many to share similar stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People couldn't stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole affair.(Instagram/@glutenfreefi)
People couldn't stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole affair.(Instagram/@glutenfreefi)
trending

Video of this super happy baby will make you smile ear to ear. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:47 PM IST
“How does he sleep?!” reads the caption shared with the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists come out from the first Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg near Srinagar.(ANI)
Tourists come out from the first Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg near Srinagar.(ANI)
trending

Igloo cafe with tables made of ice opens in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows officials of medical team administering vaccine.(Facebook/@JosephineCountyPublicHealth)
The image shows officials of medical team administering vaccine.(Facebook/@JosephineCountyPublicHealth)
trending

US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:15 PM IST
“I can't even begin to express how much I admire you all for reaching out to people right there and administering their vaccines. Thank You , Thank You, Thank You!!!” wrote a Facebook user
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat mom with her kitten.(Reddit)
The image shows the cat mom with her kitten.(Reddit)
trending

Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
“The little paw wiggles are too cute omg aww,” said a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tricycle drivers attend an outdoor movie screening held by a private organization.(REUTERS)
Tricycle drivers attend an outdoor movie screening held by a private organization.(REUTERS)
trending

Cyclo drivers treated with padel-in movie in Cambodia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:17 PM IST
They were shown the film "Fathers" by local director Huy Yaleng, about a cyclo driver's daily battle to support his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP