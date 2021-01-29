Rare snowy owl spotting: Bird seen in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890
Good news alert: Bird watchers in New York are rejoicing over the unusual sighting of a snowy owl at the Central Park. This is the first time the bird has visited the Park in over a century. Many couldn't wait to see this special phenomenon unfold in front of their eyes and tried to visit the feathery fellow, respectably. If you're a bird enthusiast who also wishes to witness this instance but cannot go to the location, worry not. Manhattan Bird Alert has just the solution for you.
Manhattan Bird Alert's Twitter account, a page dedicated to rare-bird alerts for Central Park and all of Manhattan, shared this video on January 27. The just a little over thirty-second-long recording shows the snowy owl chilling with some crows.
If seeing that clip left you wanting more, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has accumulated over 82,000 views. The tweet in itself has more than 2,200 likes and has also gathered many appreciative comments.
Here's how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, "Great video".
Another individual wrote, "This guy... just chilling". "This, on the day of HBO announcing a possible Harry Potter TV series, is an especially good sign," read one comment under the share.
Others took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the snowy owl they had captured. Check some of them out here:
The American Birding Association also shared a code of ethics on how to behave around the birdie so that it doesn't get stressed.
What are your thoughts on this?
