Good news alert: Bird watchers in New York are rejoicing over the unusual sighting of a snowy owl at the Central Park. This is the first time the bird has visited the Park in over a century. Many couldn't wait to see this special phenomenon unfold in front of their eyes and tried to visit the feathery fellow, respectably. If you're a bird enthusiast who also wishes to witness this instance but cannot go to the location, worry not. Manhattan Bird Alert has just the solution for you.

Manhattan Bird Alert's Twitter account, a page dedicated to rare-bird alerts for Central Park and all of Manhattan, shared this video on January 27. The just a little over thirty-second-long recording shows the snowy owl chilling with some crows.

The SNOWY OWL of the Central Park North Meadow was not much bothered by the crows that gathered around it earlier and that have now returned. People are staying behind distant fences and being quiet and respectful. pic.twitter.com/BKjGPRiKCZ — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) January 27, 2021

If seeing that clip left you wanting more, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has accumulated over 82,000 views. The tweet in itself has more than 2,200 likes and has also gathered many appreciative comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, "Great video".

Another individual wrote, "This guy... just chilling". "This, on the day of HBO announcing a possible Harry Potter TV series, is an especially good sign," read one comment under the share.

Others took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the snowy owl they had captured. Check some of them out here:

The Snowy Owl made just a magical appearance in the Central Park North Meadow... A very special visitor for New York City! #birdcp pic.twitter.com/17oFyxwBgE — ShiroKitsune (@kitsune22530546) January 27, 2021

“BOO!”

-the Snowy Owl, when the Crows finally got a little too close for comfort

(Central Park ball fields @ 101st street) #birdcp pic.twitter.com/Oh4yC2GPdk — Sierra Blazer (@sierrablzr) January 27, 2021

An unforgettable experience seeing this Snowy Owl in Central Park today. Love its feathery feet. Shots capture one of the many times it was being harassed by a Red-Tailed Hawk. Many thanks to ⁦@BirdCentralPark⁩ for the alert. 💜🦉#birdcp pic.twitter.com/Nne9yjACeI — JacquelineUWS (@jacquelineUWS) January 27, 2021

Here are my obligatory contributions to the snowy owl photos. I took a break from work to see the second ever recorded snowy owl in Central Park (the last was in 1890). #birdcp pic.twitter.com/qbRLIqTCvs — Ben Stadler (@TheBenStadler) January 28, 2021

Snowy owl made my day. pic.twitter.com/1sYd61jyD5 — Manpuku The Puppy (@manpuku_and_i) January 28, 2021

The American Birding Association also shared a code of ethics on how to behave around the birdie so that it doesn't get stressed.

Owls are especially prone to disturbance in urban areas, from dogs, joggers, and fans. Please exercise caution, keep your distance, and model best birding behavior in their presence. NYC Audubon follows and encourages the use of the ABA code of ethics: https://t.co/gQVLnFZ4ty pic.twitter.com/Jv4X4XjQK2 — NYC Audubon (@NYCAudubon) January 27, 2021

What are your thoughts on this?