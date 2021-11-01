'So this is love': bond between Instagram cat and dog duo melts hearts. Watch

Pets make our lives so much brighter! Some of the ardent pet lovers out there can have trouble choosing between a cat and a dog. So, they often choose to have both at home to play, love and cuddle with.

In a home like this, live an adorable duo - Mika and Sofia, a dog and a cat respectively. They bond with each other so well that they totally rubbish the myth that cats and dogs don't get along.

Mika is a furry little Shiba Inu who is 4 years old and Sofia is a mixed breed who is just one. She is a mix of British shorthair and golden chinchilla. Together, they are famous on Instagram with their cute antics from which one simply cannot shift their gaze.

In this video, we can see the playful pooch and the loving feline on the ground, where they are wondering “So this is love”. Or at least, that is what the caption says.

Watch the delightful video where the two are seen snuggling up to each other right here:

“So sweet”, read a comment from an Instagram user. Noting the fact that love doesn't always have to be romantic, another person commented that - “love is so beautiful”. While another said: “best friends”, followed by a generous amount of heart emojis!

What do you hold of this gentle connection between the most loyal of friends?