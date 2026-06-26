Software engineer shares friend’s US struggle after rejecting 9 LPA job, says ‘he now wants to return’

A software engineer’s post about a friend who turned down a ₹9 LPA job offer to pursue a Master’s degree in the US is being widely discussed online. The story has led many to reflect on the pressure of choosing between immediate job security and higher studies abroad, especially when the outcomes do not always match expectations.

Viral post shows US master’s struggle after student rejects campus placement offer. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on X by Vikas, who recounted the experience of a friend who graduated with a B.Tech in Computer Science in 2023.

"There is one B.Tech friend of mine who graduated in Computer Science in 2023. During campus placements, he got placed at Tech Mahindra with a 9 LPA package, but he didn't take the offer because everyone was moving to the US for a Master's, so he went as well," he wrote.

According to the post, the friend moved to the US in August 2023 and completed his Master's degree by December 2024. However, finding a job proved to be much harder than expected.

"Since then, he hasn't been able to get a job. Every time he applies, some issue comes up, either visa sponsorship, preference for local candidates, or something else," Vikas said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the situation became even more difficult after the friend's father, who had been repaying a ₹40 lakh education loan, lost his job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the situation became even more difficult after the friend's father, who had been repaying a ₹40 lakh education loan, lost his job. {{/usCountry}}

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"Now, he earns through part-time work every day, has no proper opportunity to upskill, and recently told me that he is thinking of coming back to India. But then he starts rethinking because he fears his family and society will see him as a failure, along with the burden of the loan," the post read.

Vikas concluded by writing, "Sometimes, the US dream is not the life or the colourful picture that social media shows. There are many people who suffer silently and go through depression."

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Internet shares its views

Many people said the story reflected the difficult job market that many international graduates are currently facing.

"Agree bro... Sometimes, the US dream is not the life," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Brutal but common story now. US Master's plus heavy debt versus Indian offers. Visa reality is hitting hard. Weigh the risks early."

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One user felt the decision was driven by fear of missing out. "He left a 9 LPA offer because of FOMO and today he is surviving on part-time work. Social media only showed the success stories."

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Another comment read, "The painful part is he did not really choose. He followed the herd to the US because everyone did. A 9 LPA job in hand can beat a prestigious gamble made for the wrong reason. Intent matters more than the credential."

Others appreciated Vikas for sharing the story. "So nice of him," one person wrote, while another simply said, "Wow, great story."