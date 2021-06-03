Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Son gifts car to mom, her excited reaction will make you smile. Watch viral video

“It’s not a Benz or Bently coupe, but I bought my ma a car today. I love you crazy lady,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@KhristianLue)

In today’s edition of the wholesome videos which will fill you up with happiness, here’s a clip capturing the reaction of a mom upon getting a car as a gift. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the sweet video on loop.

Twitter user Khristian Lue shared the video. “It’s not a Benz or Bently coupe, but I bought my ma a car today. I love you crazy lady,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 2.8 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also received several reactions from people. There were some who shared about the precious moments when they gave gifts to their loved ones. Just like this individual who shared this post.

“This sooo sweet and her smile,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this meme:

“All of this was just great, she was hype for him thinking it was his,” shared another. “Lue it's the thought that counts brother, you do what you can because mom loves you regardless. That's an outstanding way to thank her for her sacrifice to you,” commented a third and shared:

What are your thoughts on the video?

