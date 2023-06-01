Son helps mom quit low-paying job. People call him 'inspiring'

While scrolling through social media, have you ever seen such stories that tug at your heartstrings? This post shared by Twitter user Ayush Goyal may make you feel the same. In his post he shared a proud moment of his life explaining how he helped his mother quit a low-paying job and live comfortably.

The image shows the mom whose son helped her quit a low-playing job. (Twitter/@heyAyuush)

“My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife. This was her dream. I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college. Twitter not only changed my life but my mother's as well. Grateful to my 764 friends,” he wrote and shared two pictures of his mom.

In a few previous tweets, he also explained how he left his job as an accountant to take up online writing work. Also, how within months of starting his new profession, he was able to shift to a two room apartment from their “tiny” one room home.

Take a look at the post:

People flooded the comments section of his post with appreciative reactions. While some called his story ‘inspirational’, others wished him good luck for the future.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Inspirational. This is only the beginning for you,” posted a Twitter user. “Very inspiring story, amazing work, Ayush. Keep pushing for greatness,” joined another. “Ayush, this brought tears to my eyes. That's incredible. More power to you! Following your journey, now,” added a third. “This is a dream for every young man in this world. Congratulations Ayush!” wrote a fourth.

